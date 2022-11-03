Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
REWARD OFFERED
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. As many of you are aware, letters have been sent around Chelsea accusing my son of being a racist. These letters are hateful, untrue and the image portrayed has been edited.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Fourth at SEC Red Finals
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team finished fourth at the tough SEC Red Finals Saturday. Ann Arbor Pioneer dominated the meet with 646 points. Skyline was second, Saline third, and the Dreads fourth with 343.5. Dexter divers once again led the way with Lily Witte finishing first, setting...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Volleyball Cruises to District Title
After a tough semifinal match against Belleville, the Saline volleyball team left no doubt from the start of the district final against Ypsilanti Lincoln Saturday night as the Hornets blew past the Splitters in straight sets 25-7, 25-8, 25-8. The Hornets advance to this week’s D1 Regional where they will...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country 18th at D2 State Finals
The Chelsea girls' cross country team once again “overachieved” with a strong showing at the D2 state finals at MIS Saturday. The Bulldogs were projected to finish outside the top 20 at the Finals but a strong showing gave Chelsea an 18th-place finish at the race. Chelsea finished...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Girls Fourth, Boys Seventh at D1 XC State Finals
The Saline cross country teams had strong showings at the D1 state finals at MIS Saturday with the girls finishing fourth and the boys seventh. The girls finished with 201 points just five points behind rival AA Pioneer with 196. Senior Mia Rogan cut 30 seconds off her state finals...
thesuntimesnews.com
Anderson, Blumberg Earn All-State Honors at D1 Finals
Dexter’s Brandon Anderson and Alena Blumberg earned D1 All-State honors for their top 30 finishes at the D1 state finals at MIS Saturday. Their finishes helped the girls finish 21st and the boys 22nd in the Finals. The girls finished with 517 points in the race won by Holland...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Volleyball Season Ends in District Semifinals
The Chelsea volleyball team saw its season end in the district semifinals last week, falling to Adrian in straight sets 25-7. 25-23, 25-18. It was the third time the Bulldogs had fallen to Adrian this season. Chelsea reached the semifinals after rallying to take down Hillsdale in an exciting five-set...
thesuntimesnews.com
Alford Wins D2 State XC Title, Bulldogs State Runner-Up
The Chelsea boys’ cross country team came up just short in its bid for a D2 state title, but Connell Alford came away with the individual title for the Bulldogs at MIS Saturday. The D2 race was predicted to be a battle between three teams in Chelsea, Pinckney, and...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Comes Up Short Against Top-Ranked Belleville
The Saline football team gave the number-one ranked Belleville Tigers all they could handle Friday night, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Hornet’s season ended with a 62-44 loss in the D1 district finals. The Hornets shouldn’t hang their heads after the loss as nobody...
Comments / 0