Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
Family of bullied Utah 10-year-old who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal...
Boise State University announces Native American scholarship for five tribes of Idaho
BOISE — Last week, Boise State University and the Boise State Tribal Advisory Board received notification from the associate vice president of enrollment management, Kristine Collins, who reported a new Native American scholarship for the five tribes of Idaho. This scholarship reduces the cost per credit for both undergraduate and graduate students.
Contested legislative and county races are on Tuesday's ballot
In addition to voting for governor, lieutenant governor and a variety of other statewide offices, local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several contested county and legislative seats. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, faces a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, who is also from McCammon. In...
Idaho joins $16M multistate settlements over Experian data breaches
BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced today that Idaho, along with a coalition of other states, has agreed to two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate settlement with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 15 million individuals who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and...
Idaho tax collections back on track after October revenue
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management...
Opinion: Do your part by voting on Election Day
This column was written by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson (District 33), Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32), Sen. Mark Harris and Josh Wheeler (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond (District 31), Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould (District 34) and Julie Van Orden (District 30).
Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study
BOISE — A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many speakers questioned the study, calling it biased, incomplete and an example of the fox guarding the hen house. If adopted, they worry that the proposed cut to the export credit rate — the rate solar power generators are paid for the power they give to...
Winter storm dumping several inches of snow on East Idaho
Snow is falling on East Idaho as a winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho calling for several inches of snow in both the higher and lower elevations. The weather service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands and on some highland areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning....
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Winter storm to continue hammering East Idaho's highlands today and another storm is expected to arrive Sunday night
A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho's higher elevations through Saturday night and another storm is forecast to hit the region starting on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service East Idaho's highlands are under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for the current storm that began bringing rain and snow to the region on Friday and is forecast to continue hammering mountain areas with several inches of snow on Saturday. ...
