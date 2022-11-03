AirWick aerosol air fresheners recalled due to explosion risk

(WPRI) — Thousands of aerosol cans of air fresheners are being recalled because they can leak or explode, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The CPSC said the 8-ounce cans of AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners are missing a corrosion inhibitor. Without the corrosion inhibitor, the metal cans could potentially rupture, posing an injury and irritant risk.

The aerosol air fresheners were sold in two scents: Fresh Linen and Fresh Waters.

Reckitt has received two reports of the aerosol cans leaking, two reports of the cans rupturing and one report of the can both leaking and rupturing.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The recalled aerosol air fresheners were sold at stores nationwide, including Dollar Tree and Cumberland Farms.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled aerosol air fresheners is urged to stop using it, wrap it in several layers of paper and dispose of it appropriately.

Those who submit a photo of the aerosol can along with their contact information to Reckitt will receive a voucher for a free replacement.

