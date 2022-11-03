ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
 4 days ago

NEWALLA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.

“A person that lived at this address had contacted a family member indicating that they had just killed somebody who also lived inside the home,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

When that happened, Quirk said they received a call to do a welfare check in the area of SE 104 th Street and Peebly Road. When they got there, they found a man dead in the front yard.

“The other person was still present at the time,” Quirk said. “He was taken into custody.”

The person in question was 36-year-old Jason Wilson.

He was eventually arrested for allegedly killing who police said was his uncle.

Jason Wilson. Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center
They were both living at the home, but what led to the killing still isn’t clear.

“I haven’t been given information that it was a shooting, just injuries consistent with homicide at this time,” Quirk said.

One neighbor told KFOR off camera that Wilson had mental issues, but they didn’t know the family that well. They only claimed that there had been issues at the home before.

Police are now just hoping an investigation can bring what happened and the reasoning for it to light.

“We’re still working through that to see what led up, what the decision making was for this to happen,” Quirk said. “Sadly, it did. But we’re still working through those details.”

Wilson was booked into the Cleveland County Jail for first degree murder.

