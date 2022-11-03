Jackson County man arrested for child sex crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Bascom man is in the Jackson County jail facing child sex charges.
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators filed the charges against 45-year old Thomas Fields on Thursday.Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County
Deputies claimed Fields’ wife initially contacted them and said she believed he was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
The girl allegedly said fields had fondled her on several occasions over the last six months.
Fields is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12-and-16.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0