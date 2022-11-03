ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County man arrested for child sex crimes

By Tom Lewis
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Bascom man is in the Jackson County jail facing child sex charges.

Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators filed the charges against 45-year old Thomas Fields on Thursday.

Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County

Deputies claimed Fields’ wife initially contacted them and said she believed he was molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The girl allegedly said fields had fondled her on several occasions over the last six months.

Fields is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12-and-16.

