Madison, WI

Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
MADISON, WI
Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tips and tricks to overwintering honey bees

DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
Sight-in event prepares hunters for hunting season

MADISON, WI
Watertown community remembers bicyclist killed on John Nolen Drive

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown community celebrated the life of longtime high school band director Thomas Heninger after he was killed while riding his bicycle on John Nolen Drive. The 71-year-old bicyclist died at UW Hospital after suffering injuries when a vehicle collided with his bicycle at the intersection...
WATERTOWN, WI
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released several pictures Monday of the suspect in a pair of early morning armed robberies late last month that happened within a half-hour of each other. MPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities. On Oct. 25, the...
MADISON, WI
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
MADISON, WI
Watertown community celebrates the life of John Heninger

DANE COUNTY, WI
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
MADISON, WI
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20

MADISON, WI
Share Your Holidays: Give at your grocer

MADISON, WI
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate organs as she waits for a kidney transplant. “I’m in kidney failure; I need hemodialysis to stay alive,” said Corrina Hendricks. “They tried saving my kidneys, but they couldn’t, and my doctor eventually said you are going to need dialysis in a couple of months.”
MADISON, WI
Madison Hmong New Year celebration highlights cultural traditions

MADISON, WI
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications. Officials said the first crash, around 11:30 a.m., involved a single driver and vehicle. A...
IOWA COUNTY, WI

