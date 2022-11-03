Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly Half of States Are Projected to Backslide on Climate Policies This Election
There’s a lot at stake in the fast-approaching midterm elections. The federal elections will determine control of the House and the Senate—and the future of the federal government’s approach on everything from abortion rights to gun control. But, when it comes to climate policy, it’s worth taking...
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part […] The post Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election appeared first on Nevada Current.
US Midterms Cast a Long Shadow Over Cop27 Climate Summit
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles away—knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster. Hope melted, along with 36 trillion tons of ice, scientists calculate. Since...
Nations Must Increase Funding to Cope With Climate Shocks, U.N. Warns
Wealthy nations need to give as much as 10 times current levels of funding to help developing countries adapt to climate change or face widespread suffering and displacement as well as increased conflict, the United Nations said in a report issued Thursday.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
POLITICO
Showtime for climate talks
After years of haggling over dashes and semicolons, it’s time for international climate talks to get real. Roughly 40,000 people — including delegates, activists, C-suite representatives and around 100 heads of state — will gather starting Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP 27.
U.S. must make much deeper emissions cuts to meet climate goals -government report
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States needs to make far faster and deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades to meet international goals to rein in the worst effects of climate change, according to a government report issued on Monday.
Opinion: In 1991, tiny Vanuatu already nailed the climate conversation
"Back in 1991, the small island nation of Vanuatu raised a question on the global stage that rich nations have been avoiding ever since: Who should pay for climate catastrophe?" writes John D. Sutter. More than 30 years later, expect this question to be a big topic at COP27.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said
What's at stake in midterms? 4 women talk abortion, economy and 2020 election
Women have held a majority in the electorate for decades. In the 2018 midterms, they made up 52% of voters. "CBS Mornings" spoke with four women of different backgrounds from across the country about what's driving them to the polls this year. Irene Caudillo is a 57-year-old Democrat from Kansas.
Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
Climate Activists Are Waging a New Kind of Legal Fight
This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fifteen-year-old Brianna K. (known as Kū) loves listening to her family tell stories about the wildlife they grew up with along the shores of west Maui, Hawaiʻi. The stories describe diverse, vital ecosystems. They tell of things that have been lost.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
World leaders gather to talk climate, but don't expect much
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention.Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday will take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in the following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters, culminating on Tuesday with a speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif, whose country’s summer flood caused at...
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,″ the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish,” on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
CBS News
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn
FLORIDA. (CNN) -- With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with...
Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022
The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
CBS News
568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2