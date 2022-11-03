ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs Tom Brady Divorce Is Settled, Now Concentrates On Winning Games

By Rock Riley
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgzdC_0ixvzoXA00

TAMPA, Fla. – Now that Tom Brady’s divorce from Giselle Bündchen reportedly has been finalized he says he has two major commitments, his kids and trying to win games with the Buccaneers.

Brady and the Bucs host the LA Rams Sunday having lost five of their last six games. Brady doesn’t want to use all the turmoil in his private life to be an excuse for his performance not being Brady-like.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could here and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do,” Brady said. “That’s what we all do. I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home is trying to do the best they could do for their families and their career and I’m no different.”

Brady has never in his NFL career been 2 games below .500.The good thing for the Bucs is that they’re in a bad NFC South just a game out of first place even though they’re at 3-5. But Brady says they’re not looking at their division, they’ve got to take care of their own business.

“The reality is there’s a reason why we’re 3-5. It’s one game, but it’s not like we have a huge margin of error when we take the field. We don’t, so we’ve got to make the plays that are winning plays. There’s winning football, there’s losing football. We just haven’t been on the right side of winning very much this year.”

The Rams come in struggling just as much as the Bucs. Brady says it’s not the opponent, it’s what they do and if they don’t execute they won,t beat anybody. Bucs offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich says there’s enough blame to go around and it’s hard because of all the success the offense has had since Brady arrived.

“Obviously we haven’t been as good as we’ve been after the half,” Leftwich said. “I don’t think we’ve been as good as we’ve been in either quarter. I like the way we’re working. That’s all you can do is try to find a way to get better. Tom is fine. I think we can play better around him. I think I can coach it better.”

The Rams beat the Bucs last season in week 3, 34-24, and lost to LA in the NFC Divisional Round 30-27.

“There’s a lot of football to play,” Brady said. ” and we’ve got to play better. That’s just the reality of the situation we’re in.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500. And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams

It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rams Watch: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy