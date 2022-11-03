ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Dump Truck vs Trailer Truck in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious Friday afternoon (11/4/2022) crash on the New Nashville Highway (TN Hyw. 41/70) near Colonial Circle in Smyrna. A large dump truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler big rig that was stopped. The driver of the dump truck was flown by LifeFlight to the Vanderbilt Trauma Center.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire

(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.

