A two-vehicle fatal collision at State Route 347 and Riggs Road Wednesday night took the life of a Maricopa man.

Anthony Valenzuela, 25, of Maricopa, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at Riggs Road and SR 347, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Valenzuela was southbound on SR 347 when he struck a Jeep Wrangler making a left turn from the northbound lanes of SR 347 onto Riggs Road, Graves said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound SR 347 remained closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

It was the latest in a series of incidents over the past 10 days that have snarled southbound traffic on SR347. Last week, three rush-hour incidents closed the highway and caused major backups: a large truck inadvertently dumped a load of gravel in the middle of the road near Casa Blanca Road; a car was fully engulfed in flames in another incident also near Casa Blanca Road, and another fatal collision occurred at Riggs Road.

This post Maricopa man on motorcycle killed in crash Wednesday night on SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa .