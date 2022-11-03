ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa man on motorcycle killed in crash Wednesday night on SR 347

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQJJU_0ixvzfad00

A two-vehicle fatal collision at State Route 347 and Riggs Road Wednesday night took the life of a Maricopa man.

Anthony Valenzuela, 25, of Maricopa, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at Riggs Road and SR 347, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Valenzuela was southbound on SR 347 when he struck a Jeep Wrangler making a left turn from the northbound lanes of SR 347 onto Riggs Road, Graves said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound SR 347 remained closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

It was the latest in a series of incidents over the past 10 days that have snarled southbound traffic on SR347. Last week, three rush-hour incidents closed the highway and caused major backups: a large truck inadvertently dumped a load of gravel in the middle of the road near Casa Blanca Road; a car was fully engulfed in flames in another incident also near Casa Blanca Road, and another fatal collision occurred at Riggs Road.

This post Maricopa man on motorcycle killed in crash Wednesday night on SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Two hospitalized after crash on Loop 101, lanes are open

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are hospitalized after a crash that had blocked multiple lanes on the Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. All lanes are open and the accident has been cleared.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman crossing street in Phoenix dies after getting hit by vehicle

PHOENIX – A woman crossing a Phoenix street was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said Friday the woman was crossing Indian School Road near 32nd Avenue when a car collided with her. The woman driving went home before calling 911, according...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
731
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy