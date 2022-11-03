Sun Prairie Fire, EMS departments to merge on January 1, 2024

Acting on the recommendation from Sun Prairie Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison, members of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Nov. 1 authorized the merger of both departments into one department in 2024.

To be dubbed the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company, the new department will address pay for existing full-time staff and has buy-in from surrounding towns that already provide 20% of the fire department’s budget, according to Garrison.

The chief pointed out during the meeting (watch a portion of his remarks with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) that he has already lost 7 firefighters this year, and that about 60% of calls the city EMS and fire departments respond to are related, or require lift assistance from fire department personnel.

Among the items in the proposed 2023 implementation plan will be:

• Continuation of the appointment of Chief Garrison as Interim EMS Chief.

• An ordinance change to transition the Police Commission back to the Police and Fire Commission.

• Update of all contracts and intergovernmental agreements with the company, North East Dane Fire Unit, and surrounding partner towns.

• Submission of a SAFER Grant to help with the consolidation costs and additional staffing needed for an effective consolidation.

• Research and create a plan to evaluate bringing full-time fire personnel to market rate for pay and benefits.

• Implementation of a 24/48 work schedule for full-time firefighters on July 1, 2023.

• Recruitment of daytime paid-on-premise firefighters.

• Complete a Station Study, which is in progress. “We anticipate the need for an additional station within the next five-plus years due to increasing call volume and our continued conversations of regionalization,” Garrison wrote in a memo to alders. “If and when a third station is implemented, paid on premise firefighters will be integral to our ability to effectively and efficiently staff the Fire service.”

• Initiate discussions with the company regarding the future of the organization and when or if paid on premise firefighters transition to city employees.

While the list is not exhaustive of all items that will need to be researched and completed in 2023 for the target consolidation date, Garrison wrote that the list represents the major items that will need to be completed.

Among the items not included on the list: What happens to Angell Park?

Garrison said the city is continuing to work with Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Inc. and the intent is to retain ownership of the park, which includes Angell Park Speedway, but also contains structures used for fire training by Sun Prairie and other area departments.

“I think we’ve all seen this coming,” remarked District 1 Alder Terry McIroy, who indicated she supported the merger due to community growth. “I don’t think we saw it coming this soon.”

District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner said the city should be appreciative of the millions of dollars the city has saved with a volunteer, then a paid-on-premise department with paid firefighters. “We’ve saved a lot of money . . . for the service provided, I am 100% in favor of anything the chief recommends,” Eisberner added.

Alders voted unanimously to allow the merger planning process to take place throughout 2023 with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2024.