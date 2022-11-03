COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 1,000 absentee ballots were never sent in the mail, according to Cobb County election officials. The county launched an investigation after reports that some voters who requested the mail-in ballots never received them, which is how officials made the discovery, they said. The investigation determined 1,046 requested absentee ballots were never mailed.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO