Cobb County, GA

Cobb County election officials: More than 1,046 absentee ballots never mailed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 1,000 absentee ballots were never sent in the mail, according to Cobb County election officials. The county launched an investigation after reports that some voters who requested the mail-in ballots never received them, which is how officials made the discovery, they said. The investigation determined 1,046 requested absentee ballots were never mailed.
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Atlanta local news

