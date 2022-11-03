Read full article on original website
Related
Changes to absentee ballot processing could lead to faster results on Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Compared to recent midterm and presidential elections, on Tuesday Georgia counties could begin reporting the results of absentee ballots faster than ever because of changes found in the state's newest election law. For the first time during a midterm election, counties have been able to...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Cobb County Board of Elections sued by ACLU after over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Elections is being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia after more than 1,046 absentee ballots were never sent in the mail, the ACLU announced Sunday. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to seek "emergency relief" so...
Gov. Kemp, Herschel Walker campaign at separate events ahead of Election Day
KENNESAW, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp held his final campaign event of the long 2022 election season in Kennesaw Monday. Kemp’s event was in a hangar at McCollum field. On the other side of the runway, about a mile across, a separate campaign event took place for Republican Herschel Walker.
Cobb County election officials: More than 1,046 absentee ballots never mailed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 1,000 absentee ballots were never sent in the mail, according to Cobb County election officials. The county launched an investigation after reports that some voters who requested the mail-in ballots never received them, which is how officials made the discovery, they said. The investigation determined 1,046 requested absentee ballots were never mailed.
Cobb County 911 dispatchers concerned about operations, public safety
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A severe nationwide staffing shortage is forcing Cobb County dispatch to make difficult choices about who picks up when someone calls 911. For Tina Rutledge, who lives hundreds of miles away in retirement, her heart is still at the Cobb County 911 call center. She...
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia's Fulton County
ATLANTA — Trainers laid out the do’s and don’ts of being an election monitor on Saturday at the Carter Center in Atlanta: Do watch carefully and note things that are unusual and how poll workers handle them. Don't try to instruct or correct poll workers or otherwise intervene in how elections are run.
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
Newton County woman in wheelchair says she couldn't vote because she couldn't park
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County woman said she struggled to make her voice heard during early voting and had to take three trips to the polls to actually cast her ballot. Early voting ended Friday. Though election signs still remain at the Turner Lake Senior Center, for Kathleen Lowde, she said her aggravation will last longer.
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
Clayton County reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS, attorney says
ATLANTA — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case was one of three that led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The Clayton County Board of...
2 men threaten to sue over Cartersville school district's construction allegedly damaging rivers, streams
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are threatening to sue a Georgia school district for $2 million over a primary school being built right next to their land. It's allegedly causing harm to their rivers and streams -- the environment of an endangered fish. Donovan Shook said he's proud of...
'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Gwinnett County church, community leaders holding school safety event
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent series of violent events at or nearby high school campuses in Gwinnett County, an event is being to discuss solutions. Wednesday’s event is being hosted by New Mercies Christian Church where Lawrence Williams is the young adult and student pastor. “Very...
Angry, worried Gwinnett County parents demand tougher discipline of students who are disruptive, violent
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of parents, angry and worried, demanded action Wednesday night from the Gwinnett County Schools superintendent to keep their children’s schools safe, and free of violent crime. The superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said the schools are in crisis because of violent students, even though...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0