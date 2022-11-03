ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KSDK

St. Charles County election office turnout

Cars were lined up all the way to the highway in 2020 on Election Day. The local office does not expect turnout to get that high this year.
FOX2Now

Tornado sirens unexpectedly go off in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – Did you hear an alarm this morning? It appears that the monthly tornado siren test started earlier than expected. Officials say that there is no emergency. “St. Louis County outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded this morning. There is no emergency. The regular monthly siren test will occur later this morning. Thank you,” tweets St. Louis County Police.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

What you need to know about judges on the midterm ballot

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — When you walk into a voting booth Tuesday, you will see a lot of names at the bottom of your ballot that you may or may not recognize. While judges are usually lesser known than candidates running for office in the executive or legislative branches of government, voters can still decide the fates of careers in the judicial branch as well.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy