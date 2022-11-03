Read full article on original website
KSDK
St. Charles County election office turnout
Cars were lined up all the way to the highway in 2020 on Election Day. The local office does not expect turnout to get that high this year.
Tornado sirens unexpectedly go off in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – Did you hear an alarm this morning? It appears that the monthly tornado siren test started earlier than expected. Officials say that there is no emergency. “St. Louis County outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded this morning. There is no emergency. The regular monthly siren test will occur later this morning. Thank you,” tweets St. Louis County Police.
'I hope you can find a parking spot': St. Charles Co. absentee turnout surpasses 2018 midterms
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Turning into the St. Charles County Election Office Monday during the lunch rush, Carolyn Hanneken joked about the crowds. "I hope you can find a parking spot," she said. From her car, Judith Mullins scanned the line at the front door saying "it went from...
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Justice Department to monitor voting rights in Missouri, 23 other states
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Strange twist to north county election to recall fire district directors
The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors.
Man killed in crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County Monday afternoon. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 12:26 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
What you need to know about judges on the midterm ballot
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — When you walk into a voting booth Tuesday, you will see a lot of names at the bottom of your ballot that you may or may not recognize. While judges are usually lesser known than candidates running for office in the executive or legislative branches of government, voters can still decide the fates of careers in the judicial branch as well.
ksgf.com
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
St. Louis County, community partners hope for a continued future with Emerson Electric
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — City leaders and community partners across the St. Louis region are working on ways to continue a relationship with Emerson Electric now that the manufacturer has announced plans to move its headquarters out of Ferguson, Missouri. The manufacturing giant, which creates automation products and...
Woman charged for bringing gun into St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a woman who brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Lucille Hunt, 38, with one felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus or premises function in connection with the investigation.
‘Fresh start’ St. Louis County warrant program begins
St. Louis County is starting a new program today designed to help those with active warrants for minor offenses deal with their situations without having to worry about being arrested.
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
Comments / 3