KCTV 5
Experts analyze significance of Missouri’s marijuana ballot issue
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to allow legal sales of cannabis to anyone over the age of 21. The most significant piece of what’s on the ballot as Amendment 2 might not be what becomes legal after it goes into effect but what it does looking back at previous cannabis-related convictions.
KCTV 5
Justice Department to monitor voting polls in Cole County, Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican election officials in Cole County have pushed back against the Justice Department’s efforts to review voting access in Missouri. Missouri’s secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, says county clerk Steve Korsmeyer had declined the Justice Department’s efforts to monitor the polls.
KCTV 5
Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - We are less than 24 hours away from polls opening for Election Day, with several locally interesting races in both Kansas and Missouri. With less than two hours until Election Day, both candidates for the highly contested Kansas 3rd District seat -- Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids and Republican candidate Amanda Adkins -- are feeling good.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
