ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The effects of weight gain on your heart

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Plus, receive an extra month free with any customized program to get you through the holidays guilt-free.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation

HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals

A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Mayor Turner diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer. During the mayor's State of the City address, Turner mentioned he went through six weeks of radiation and nine hours of surgery for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day

HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ways 2 Save: 4 rules for saving the most money at liquidation stores

HOUSTON – We know you are paying more for just about everything these days. As we get into the holiday shopping season, we are looking for ways to help you save money on items like toys, bikes, home goods and more. There are different types of liquidation stores all over the Houston area and if you go by a few rules, you might be able to save even more.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

"Pawn Stars Do America"

HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

UT Health researchers identify possible link between flu vaccine, reduced rate of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million people living in the U.S., with the number of affected individuals growing due to the nation’s aging population. UT Health Houston scientists are researching how people who received at least one influenza vaccine were 40% less likely than their non-vaccinated peers to develop Alzheimer’s disease.
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy