Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Why it's important to get your annual mammogram
HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
KHOU
The effects of weight gain on your heart
HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Plus, receive an extra month free with any customized program to get you through the holidays guilt-free.
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
KHOU
The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation
HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Click2Houston.com
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Mayor Turner diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer. During the mayor's State of the City address, Turner mentioned he went through six weeks of radiation and nine hours of surgery for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.
A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day
HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
Clear Creek ISD investigating social media threats after not canceling classes for Astros parade
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — While some of the largest school districts in the Houston area will be celebrating the Astros World Series Championship, one is getting threats for not canceling classes on Monday. On Sunday, Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and several others announced they were canceling classes Monday...
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
Endangered person alert: Richmond boy with intellectual disability last seen Sunday
RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Richmond teen missing since Sunday. Shaquan Burns has an intellectual disability and his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety," according to FBCSO. The boy was last seen at 12:30 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
Ways 2 Save: 4 rules for saving the most money at liquidation stores
HOUSTON – We know you are paying more for just about everything these days. As we get into the holiday shopping season, we are looking for ways to help you save money on items like toys, bikes, home goods and more. There are different types of liquidation stores all over the Houston area and if you go by a few rules, you might be able to save even more.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
US Department of Justice to send election observers to Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When polls open on Tuesday, some voters in Texas will have extra sets of eyes on them. The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will send election observers to Harris County on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights. Federal monitors will also...
KHOU
"Pawn Stars Do America"
HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
Click2Houston.com
UT Health researchers identify possible link between flu vaccine, reduced rate of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million people living in the U.S., with the number of affected individuals growing due to the nation’s aging population. UT Health Houston scientists are researching how people who received at least one influenza vaccine were 40% less likely than their non-vaccinated peers to develop Alzheimer’s disease.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1