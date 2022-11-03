ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington man accused of sexually exploiting minor, secret peeping arrested on Allred Road after search, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0COa_0ixvyK8r00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after being arrested on Thursday and charged with sexually exploiting a minor and secret peeping, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Officers executed a search warrant on Allred Road with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent ‘concerning’ letters to police, sheriff: Eden Police Department

The search resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Jacob Leonard. He was charged with three counts of secret peeping and ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Leonard is in the Davidson County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man accused of using hospitalized mother’s credit cards

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces multiple felony charges after using his hospitalized mother’s credit cards, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, Oct. 20, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit responded to Holly Brook Drive in Burlington to investigate a report of exploitation of an elder. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
DENVER, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County school resource officers see uptick in fights

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School resource officers in Guilford County are keeping tabs on a growing number of fights disrupting learning in schools. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has one officer stationed at each of the seven middle schools and seven high schools in the unincorporated parts of Guilford County. “The SRO in your […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Graham police investigating after shots fired into vehicles

GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — Graham officers are investigating after several vehicles were shot on Monday evening. At 7:06, p.m. Graham Officers responded to the 600 block of Ray Street when they were told about multiple shots being fired, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Arriving officers learned several vehicles were shot. No injuries […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy