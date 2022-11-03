Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Resurrection High student featured in “Rustic Spirit Spotlights”
A senior at Resurrection High School in Pascagoula is featured in “Rustic Spirit Spotlights” for her amazing impact work. “Rustic Spirit Spotlights” is a collection of stories that shine on teen change-makers all over the country. 17-year-old Bailey Bosarge was highlighted and awarded for her commitment to...
wxxv25.com
Canopy Children’s Solution starts their toy drive
It’s that time of the year to get into the giving spirit, and starting today Canopy Children Solutions South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center will kickoff their holiday toy drive. They’re collecting unwrapped toys, gift cards, and clothing items for children between the ages of three and 17. Canopy...
wxxv25.com
Bollinger Shipyards to acquire VT Halter Marine facilities in Pascagoula
Bollinger Shipyards, a privately-owned and operated shipbuilder based in Louisiana, has agreed to acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The agreement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bollinger will take over the 378 acres and two shipyards in Pascagoula and two...
wxxv25.com
Bollinger Shipyards agrees to buy VT Halter Marine
Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula. Halter Marine is the shipyard that won the contract to build a new class of Coast Guard icebreakers. Under the deal, Bollinger agreed to pay $15 million for the shipyards — with an additional $10,25 million pending the award of future shipbuilding contracts and current contracts meeting projected profit margins.
wxxv25.com
Coastal candidates in the 2022 midterm election
Midterm elections are happening tomorrow. Voters in south Mississippi will choose the next representative for the state’s fourth congressional district. Three candidates are running to become south Mississippi’s next congressman. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is the Republic candidate, former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree is running as a...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi sees high number of absentee votes
Election day is tomorrow, but some Mississippi residents have already cast their votes. The statewide election management system reported a total of more than 51,000 absentee ballots requested, around 51,000 absentee ballots sent, and a little more than 46,000 ballots received in the state for the 2022 general election. The...
wxxv25.com
Harrison Central’s Makayla Lindsey signs with Jones College
The Harrison Central Softball Program has been one of the best in the state — having won four state championships — and is consistently sending its top players to the next level. Next in line for the Red Rebelettes — senior shortstop Makayla Linsey signing with Jones College...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Stone Tomcats vs. Sumrall Bobcats
One of the best stories all year, Stone winning its first district title since 1994, the one seed out of Region 8 hosting Sumrall, the four-seed out of Region 7. The celebrations continue for Stone as they defeat Sumrall 41-6. The Tomcats will continue to the second round of the playoffs.
Comments / 0