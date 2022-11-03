Read full article on original website
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh,...
Voting guide; Thanksgiving to-go; grocery hot bars: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. High: 73; Low: 43. Partly sunny. Election Day guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day tomorrow: Where to vote, when the polls are open, what to do if you’re turned away and more. Democrats rally:...
Pennsylvania may get piece of CVS, Walgreen’s opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
3 Pa. wineries partner with organizations to promote hunger awareness
Three Pennsylvania wineries – Allegro Winery and Cadenza Vineyards in York County and Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Montgomery County – are joining three statewide organizations for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources. The name...
Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters
Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8: Here is everything you need to know to vote
Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country. One of the tightest races pits Republican nominee Mehmet Oz against Democrat nominee John Fetterman in a contest that could...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Powerball lottery jackpot is a mind-boggling $1.9 billion for tonight - Monday, Nov. 7
No one has won the grand prize in the Powerball Lottery after 40 drawings. The jackpot now stands at a mind-boggling, record-breaking $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The previous record was the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January...
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket, a Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off, was sold at Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill at 1013 Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. The retailer will receive a...
‘One incident of passing a school bus is one too many:’ Pa. drivers reminded about bus safety laws
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was joined Monday by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Newberry Township Police, and West Shore School District transportation partners to reinforce the importance of school transportation safety and highlight the potential school transportation challenges posed by changing daylight conditions. Officials announced...
Trucker who killed model along I-80 in Pa. gets 40 to 80 years behind bars
LEWISBURG – The Texas truck driver who admitted killing a New York City model and leaving her body in the snow along Interstate 80 in western Union County has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison. The sentence handed down Monday by Snyder-Union County Judge Michael...
If you need a ride to the polls, Lyft is giving discounts on Election Day
Lyft is doing its part to help facilitate democracy on Election Day. The ride-sharing service is cutting its prices tomorrow, to help make sure everyone has the ability to get out and vote. “We believe that everyone’s voice – and vote – deserves to be heard, and transportation should never...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Jury selection begins in trial of Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop in Capitol riot
That’s what prosecutors say Riley Williams, 23, of Mechanicsburg shouted as a violent crowd overwhelmed Capitol police, broke into the U.S. Capitol and stormed Congressional offices on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, almost two years later, jury selection has begun before a federal judge in Washington D.C. just across the...
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
