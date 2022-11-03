Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
local21news.com
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
No hazardous materials found after Pa. school is evacuated, sending 40 to hospitals
Air testing and a search for hazardous materials turned up no immediate concerns that would explain Friday’s incident that forced the evacuation of a Lehigh Valley charter school. Susan Mauser, CEO of the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, provided an update Friday night. The incident began about noon...
61-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: police
A Philadelphia man died in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County last week, East Lampeter Township police announced. 61-year-old Samuel E. Bradley Jr. was riding a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 10:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. Bradley was driving east when his motorcycle hit the curb near the intersection with Chateau Hill.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
WGAL
Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe
UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
WGAL
Man dies in Lancaster County motorcycle crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a Lancaster County motorcycle crash. On Nov. 4 at around 10:22 a.m. the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a single-vehicle crash. A yellow 1993 Harley Davidson...
fox29.com
Students, staff evacuated from Bethlehem school as a precaution for health issues
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students, teachers and staff were evacuated from Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, in Northampton County, after many of them reportedly felt ill in the building. Officials with the Bethlehem school announced the evacuation Friday on their Facebook page, saying the evacuation was "out of an abundance...
Pa. charter school evacuated after students fall ill; ambulances take 47 people to hospitals
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School’s upper-grades building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, was evacuated early Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after somw staff members and students complained of not feeling well, according to CEO Susan Mauser. The mass-casualty incident was first reported about...
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets prison time in connection with deadly 2021 Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate. Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents they may hear shots fired next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough residents be warned: you may hear gunshots ring out on Monday, Nov. 7. The Columbia Borough Police Department notified residents that the Catholic War Veterans will be practicing honor guard duties on Monday around 10 a.m. They will be firing weapons, so people...
Lane restrictions scheduled on Derry Street in Harrisburg: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesda on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work...
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
