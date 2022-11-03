ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday

READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

61-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: police

A Philadelphia man died in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County last week, East Lampeter Township police announced. 61-year-old Samuel E. Bradley Jr. was riding a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 10:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. Bradley was driving east when his motorcycle hit the curb near the intersection with Chateau Hill.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe

UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Man dies in Lancaster County motorcycle crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a Lancaster County motorcycle crash. On Nov. 4 at around 10:22 a.m. the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a single-vehicle crash. A yellow 1993 Harley Davidson...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man gets prison time in connection with deadly 2021 Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate. Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
BERNVILLE, PA
