Holland man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into trees
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized Sunday morning, Oct. 6, after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several trees. The man, who was not identified, is in critical but stable condition, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Ionia Co. dirt-bike crash
Woman found dead in Plainwell apartment fire
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
Fire marshal investigating Battle Creek house fire
wkzo.com
No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek
WWMT
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
WWMT
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
GRPD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
WWMT
Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
1 dead after apartment fire in Plainwell
WOOD
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said. (Nov. 5, 2022) 21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan …. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
Police searching for suspects who fired shots at Ottawa Co. home
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
6-Month-Old Infant Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mendon (Mendon Township, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road and was reported just before 7.00 a.m.
