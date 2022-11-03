ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI

