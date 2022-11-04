ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class C2=

Amherst def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23

Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Oakland-Craig def. Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11

Class D1=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cambridge, 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20

Class D2=

Howells/Dodge def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

Overton def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22

Shelton def. Diller-Odell, 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

