Thursday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class C2=
Amherst def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23
Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9
Oakland-Craig def. Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11
Class D1=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cambridge, 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20
Class D2=
Howells/Dodge def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20
Overton def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22
Shelton def. Diller-Odell, 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27
