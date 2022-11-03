Read full article on original website
New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns
NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
Rash of robberies in New Orleans Sunday
Cops report a series of armed robberies across the city of New Orleans Sunday and into Monday. It started around 7:30am, when a man with a gun tried to rob a man in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week
NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
New Orleans East business owners still dealing with sinkhole 10 years later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents who navigate their neighborhoods often run into problems. Residents complain of prolonged construction, abandoned projects, and bumps at nearly every turn. WDSU Traffic Reporter Deja Brown is now looking into these complaints to help get you answers. WDSU Road Patrol aims to find...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
Jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in high speed Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish jury has awarded the family of a woman killed in a Lamborghini crash in 2016 $51 million. Businessman Jason Adams was behind the wheel of the sports car that hit the floodwall on Tchoupitoulas Street, killing 23-year-old Kristi Lirette in May 2016. "For...
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
NOLA energy assistance runs out as food pantries struggle to stay stocked
NEW ORLEANS — Making ends meet is getting even harder for families in New Orleans, and it's forcing folks to make tough decisions. Some nonprofits and organizations in New Orleans told us they're struggling. Betty Thomas has worked for Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East for 23...
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video
NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
