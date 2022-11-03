ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns

NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week

NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video

NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy