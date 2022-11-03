ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Corydon Times-Republican

More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress

(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa candidates release final ads in lead-up to Election Day

Candidates are making their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections with a last-minute flurry of television ads. Gov. Kim Reynolds launched a new ad this week in a final blitz in her reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, blasting “woke states.” The $900,000 buy puts the ad on digital streaming platform, cable and broadcast stations.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies

(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
MISSOURI STATE
1065thebuzz.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
gowatertown.net

South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE

