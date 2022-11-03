Read full article on original website
Related
On election eve, has SD gov’s race become a ‘toss-up?’
State Representative Jamie Smith Democrat, hoping to be elected South Dakota governor, says in a new TV ad that the contest is "a toss-up" and the Republican incumbent, Kristi Noem, is "frantic."
Corydon Times-Republican
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa candidates release final ads in lead-up to Election Day
Candidates are making their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections with a last-minute flurry of television ads. Gov. Kim Reynolds launched a new ad this week in a final blitz in her reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, blasting “woke states.” The $900,000 buy puts the ad on digital streaming platform, cable and broadcast stations.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Corydon Times-Republican
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
Last Marquette Poll before Election Day shows Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate races as tossups
The latest poll from Marquette Law School -- and the last one before Election Day -- finds the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate will likely be extremely close.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
Comments / 5