Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspect
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Lakehurst 7-Eleven Part Of Nationwide Closures
LAKEHURST – It is getting tougher and tougher to find a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ocean County. Within the last few years at least four closed their doors and now the borough’s long-time 7-Eleven has done the same. The franchise closed its Route 70 location as part of...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Manasquan, NJ man with ‘stash house’ in Middletown sentenced to 15 years
A Monmouth County man, who at the time of his arrest was working to expand his drug distribution operation by manufacturing his own pills, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Richard Dobin, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Trenton federal court to 188 months behind bars....
Lacey, NJ man gets prison for stealing from sick girlfriend
LACEY — It’s five years in prison for a township man who admitted to ripping off his then-girlfriend for a total of more than $217,000, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Ross Miserendino, 56, was sentenced on Friday in Ocean County Superior Court, after pleading guilty...
My fondest NJ memories of the Windmill, as new owners take over
Saturday night I sat at dinner with a few friends, discussing the restaurants that we thought were best in New Jersey. Sushi spots, pizza, places, ethnic foods, etc. But when it came to hotdogs, everyone agreed on one spot. The Windmill. I was so surprised because I was in a...
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Election Day preview: 3 leaders to watch in NJ
In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Sheriff Fred Brown has been at the helm of law enforcement for the past 12 years. He's helped keep crime down and has proactively addressed school safety by training cops and working with schools to provide security. He's a humble, measured, courageous public servant. I...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Golf and tennis: One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ has it all
BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale. Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 acres of manicured greenery. It is listed as the most expensive home for...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
UPDATE: 15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days found safe
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Rifle, Fake Federal ID Badges
Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and numerous fake badges of various federal agencies. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown had previously pleaded guilty...
