ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Democrats hold ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gh8ue_0ixvwxcm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Less than a week from Election Day, and candidates are out in full force to rally for last minute support. Top democratic officials gathered in Albany on Wednesday.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Get Out the Vote rally included Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. Hochul called the midterms her “Super Bowl” for how critical it is. She touted her accomplishments as governor such as being tougher on illegal guns and large investments in infrastructure.

Her republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will hold a Save Our State rally Thursday evening in Castleton-on-Hudson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Voting Tuesday? Know your rights.

Capital Region, N.Y. (News10)-As polling places prepare for Election Day, law enforcement and voter rights advocates are working to ensure that voters will find the process free of intimidation and that they know their rights. Voter intimidation and suppression has become a concern in some states, but Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says he has […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Contentious races drive midterm election voter turnout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEW10) — Early voting in New York has paved the way for higher turnout, even during a midterm election. While numbers are at about 50 percent of what they were back in 2020, John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the NYS Board of Elections, said it’s hard to compare early turnout for […]
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York: What to expect on election night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Transportation options for Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With polls in New York State opening at 6 a.m. and an hour later at 7 a.m. in Massachusetts and many locations in Vermont, getting to polling locations for some can be a challenge. There are options, including some free ways to get to the polls to cast your vote if […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
OHIO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

WWAARC hosts first annual scarecrow contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new scarecrow contest hosted by Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC has been scaring up support from the community. After wrapping up its first year, they plan to make it a yearly tradition. WWAARC is a not-for-profit organization that supports people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Creating the scarecrows […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County funds exhibit at History Center

The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) in Ballston Spa announced a $25,000 grant from the Saratoga Non-profit Relief Grant Fund on November 7. They announced the funds will support an exhibition designed and built by professionals on the history of Saratoga County to open in Spring of 2023.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy