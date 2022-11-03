Democrats hold ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Less than a week from Election Day, and candidates are out in full force to rally for last minute support. Top democratic officials gathered in Albany on Wednesday.

The Get Out the Vote rally included Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. Hochul called the midterms her “Super Bowl” for how critical it is. She touted her accomplishments as governor such as being tougher on illegal guns and large investments in infrastructure.

Her republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will hold a Save Our State rally Thursday evening in Castleton-on-Hudson.

