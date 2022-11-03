Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Nellie Hogan is honored for her service around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of serving the community, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is honoring a special member. Nellie Hogan, 86, has been putting others before herself and not expecting the recognition. Not only has she been serving the Pinecrest community, but also protecting it for over a decade.
WIBW
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”. Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. People are invited to...
WIBW
Local Girl Scout earns top honors for elementary school sensory kit project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Girl Scout has been awarded top honors for her project to deliver sensory kits to an elementary school. The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say they wish to send a big congratulations to Ainsley Charest for being awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award - the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
WIBW
Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan. Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
WIBW
Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at. Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.
WIBW
K-State researcher awarded $1.9 million to research memory recall, Alzheimer’s
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One K-State researcher has been awarded $1.95 million to research how memory recall affects early-stage Alzheimer’s patients. Kansas State University says a National Institutes of Health grant will help one researcher explore memory recall in healthy adults and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease patients. K-State indicated...
WIBW
Gov. Kelly goes door to door to boost voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign launched the final stops of her “Meet Me In The Middle” tour aimed at encouraging voters and energizing volunteers in the final days before the election. Gov. Kelly made her rounds across Northeast Kansas with her last campaign stops...
WIBW
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Waverly’s Sunset Manor is set to close in January as staffing issues persist and regulation changes are set to drop. The Coffey Health System says that Sunset Manor in Waverly is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023, following a Board of Trustees vote on Oct. 24. The vote considered critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo gears up for Dream Night during Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is gearing up for its second annual Dream Night during its Zoo Lights event. With the opening of its third annual Zoo Lights, the Topeka Zoo says it is proud to announce the return of Dream Night in 2022, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
WIBW
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Shawnee County residents turned out to cast their ballots on Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office in south Topeka. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said some 800 people cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, when advance voting ended at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
WIBW
Commissioner expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co. Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says on Monday, Nov. 7, that he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election to be held on Tuesday. For comparison, Howell indicated that in...
WIBW
KU alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Track & Field alum Sharon Lokedi won the NYC Marathon on Sunday, making national headlines. The former Jayhawk finished with a time of 2:23:23, winning by seven seconds after taking the lead at the 23 mile mark. She was 50 seconds away from the course record.
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
WIBW
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Andy Woodward received a call from his wife saying he needed to pick her up from Kansasland Tire and Service. He said a worker got in a wreck while taking their vehicle on a test drive. It wasn’t the accident that frustrated the couple, it...
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
