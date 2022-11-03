Read full article on original website
Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
KLTV
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
KLTV
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
KLTV
Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
KLTV
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nov. 7 marks 22 years since the last time no one died on any Texas roadway. According to TxDOT, since then there have been almost 80,000 roadway fatalities across the state, and about 10 people die each day from crashes in Texas. In an effort to...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
marioncoherald.com
FREE READ: District Champion Jefferson Bulldogs to face Mineola in Round 1 of Texas High School Football Playoffs
The Jefferson Bulldogs will open the Texas High School Football playoffs Friday, Nov. 11 against Mineola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. District...
KLTV
Hughes Springs city hall ‘looks to be salvageable’
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Work to assess the damage in Hughes Springs and determine what might be salvageable continues on Sunday. Many are still trying to process the scope of just what happened in Hughes Springs on Friday when a damaging storm swept through the city. It’s been revealed...
KTRE
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
KLTV
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
KLTV
Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm
A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Hughes...
KLTV
Cason man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about reopening her restaurant in Gregg County after it was stuck by an 18-wheeler cab. Goettle stirs her gumbo and talks about the hoops she jumped through to open Friday at 11 a.m.
