wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
cw14online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Green Bay apartment building, 8 displaced
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were responding to an alarm going off in an apartment complex on Green Bay’s west side Monday night when they began receiving phone calls of smoke coming from an apartment. The first firefighters on the scene just after 6:30 found smoke coming from...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
Historic Power Ball prize boosts local business
As the Power Ball reaches a record jackpot at $1.6 billion, ticket sales are giving a boost to local businesses.
WBAY Green Bay
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim say ‘He’s improving every day’
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ll never be able to repay everybody for what they’ve done,” said Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski. “It’s very heartwarming. We know what kind of community we have. That’s why we’re here.”. The Brzeczkowski’s couldn’t be more proud to...
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
WBAY Green Bay
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene. The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Door County Supper Club
A 33-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly started a supper club on fire. The Jacksonport Fire Department was first on the scene of the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club, located at 5890 Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay. They received a call reporting the fire...
wtaq.com
Police and Fire Commission Names Two Finalists for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission have named two finalists for the position of Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Finalists are:. Robert Goplin, who currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. He is a 25 year veteran of the department.
