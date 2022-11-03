ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Franken, WI

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fire damages Green Bay apartment building, 8 displaced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were responding to an alarm going off in an apartment complex on Green Bay’s west side Monday night when they began receiving phone calls of smoke coming from an apartment. The first firefighters on the scene just after 6:30 found smoke coming from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

