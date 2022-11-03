Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill celebrates TD with flip against Bears
CHICAGO -- TheMiami Dolphinsput up points in a hurry during Sunday's game against the Bears, starting with some gymnastics from wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found a wide open Hill for a three-yard score early in the second quarter -- Hill's first since Week 2. The NFL's leader in receiving yards celebrated by trotting across the end zone before breaking into a cartwheel and finishing it with a backflip.
Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week
Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 and 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. A deep wide receiver class showed their wares in the first few days of November. Jalen Hale (No. 45 overall...
Bears' Justin Fields sets regular-season rushing mark for QB
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields continued to make his case as the top quarterback from the 2021 draft class after reaching historic heights during Chicago's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. TheBearsquarterback set multiple NFL and franchise records on Sunday. His 178 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in...
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
The AP Top 25 college football poll is out after another wild weekend of games. So what happens from here? We break down what's next for each ranked team. What's next: at Mississippi State (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET) What was most surprising about the Bulldogs' defensive performance against Tennessee's high-flying...
Dolphins coach asked Bears QB Justin Fields to stop running
MIAMI -- As he watched Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set an NFL record against his team's defense, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel figured he could try something unconventional to get him to stop. He asked him nicely. Fields ran for 178 yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the...
Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.
Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. Norman Powell scored 13 of his 17 points in the frantic fourth quarter for the Clippers, who finished on a 21-6 run to swipe their fourth victory in five games. “This is a great win, a team-boosting win against a really good Cleveland team,” George said. “That was just great for our composure late in the game to find a way to scratch and claw our way back in, and then we just closed it out.” Cleveland hadn’t lost since opening night in Toronto, and it led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers.
Saints not weighing change at QB after rough loss to Ravens: 'A bad day at the office'
When Dennis Allen named Andy Dalton the starting quarterback prior to Week 8, he did so with a caveat: As long as the offense keeps rolling out there, so will Andy. So what’s the answer now? See more on WWL and Audacy.
'Mattress Mack' wins nearly $75M after betting on Astros to win World Series
HOUSTON, Texas -- A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets won nearly $75 million after the Houston Astros won the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Houston has...
