LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. Norman Powell scored 13 of his 17 points in the frantic fourth quarter for the Clippers, who finished on a 21-6 run to swipe their fourth victory in five games. “This is a great win, a team-boosting win against a really good Cleveland team,” George said. “That was just great for our composure late in the game to find a way to scratch and claw our way back in, and then we just closed it out.” Cleveland hadn’t lost since opening night in Toronto, and it led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers.

UTAH STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO