Free craft fair being hosted by UNM Continuing Education

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Continuing Education is hosting its first-ever Arts & Crafts Festival . The event will be family-friendly.

The festival will have more than 75 vendors showcasing their art, jewelry, clothing, and New Mexico artisan foods. There will also be family-friendly events, live entertainment, and unique workshops.

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

Workshops include Beginner’s Crochet, Speed Harmonica, Beginner’s Kitting, Belly Dancing, Free-Motion Quilting, and How to Use Essential Oils.

It will take place on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1634 University Boulevard NE. There is no fee to enter or park at the event.

