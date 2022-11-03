Read full article on original website
DA files charges against man who allegedly robbed elderly woman after asking to ‘retrieve ball’ from yard
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Marysville man in connection to a robbery of an elderly Lincoln woman’s home. The DA’s office is charging Joshua King, 35, with a “special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65” and identify […]
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat hate crime offender arraigned in Butte County court
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Repeat hate crime offender, Thomas Bona, 36, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of arson and defacing a sign at Congregation Beth Israel and a tribute mural to missing or murdered indigenous women on W. 2nd St in Chico, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Bona...
actionnewsnow.com
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs
BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor
Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
Man arrested after allegedly lying about child’s ball to rob elderly woman
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Marysville man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of an 89-year-old Lincoln woman’s home, according to the Lincoln Police Department. At around 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 29, Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35, knocked on the door of the woman’s home in the area of Lariat Loop, saying […]
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle, agriculture sweeper found in Gridley burglary investigation, parolee arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man on parole was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Girdley area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Haywood Thursday evening near Richvale. Deputies said during his arrest, they recovered property from a residential burglary....
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison
CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects in Teichert Ponds shooting plead not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspects in the shooting of a homeless man at Teichert Ponds last month entered not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetrious Brown Jr., 25, pled not guilty on charges of shooting and injuring a 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested
CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County veteran charged with making criminal threats found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran the district attorney said was charged with making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting was found incompetent to stand trial, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Ramsey said Dallas Marsh is scheduled to return to...
Fox40
Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries
GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
actionnewsnow.com
Burglarized home catches suspect on camera
Tatum Dever woke up to a strange sound in her house, "A light caught my eye and then I look down the hallway and there's this guy wearing a backpack and a flashlight like rummaging around our dining room table" Just minutes later- their neighbor's surveillance camera caught someone running...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
kubaradio.com
Juvenile Seriously Injured in C Street Hit & Run Yesterday – YCPD Seek Suspect Vehicle
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba City Police are looking for a vehicle that struck a juvenile and then left the scene on C Street yesterday just after noon. Police say the victim called family after being hit, and YCPD was not notified of the collision until after the victim had been transported by family to Adventist Rideout Hospital.
chicosol.org
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists
Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
