ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat hate crime offender arraigned in Butte County court

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Repeat hate crime offender, Thomas Bona, 36, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of arson and defacing a sign at Congregation Beth Israel and a tribute mural to missing or murdered indigenous women on W. 2nd St in Chico, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Bona...
actionnewsnow.com

Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs

BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
BIGGS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor

Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison

CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects in Teichert Ponds shooting plead not guilty

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspects in the shooting of a homeless man at Teichert Ponds last month entered not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetrious Brown Jr., 25, pled not guilty on charges of shooting and injuring a 25-year-old...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested

CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
CHICO, CA
Fox40

Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries

GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burglarized home catches suspect on camera

Tatum Dever woke up to a strange sound in her house, "A light caught my eye and then I look down the hallway and there's this guy wearing a backpack and a flashlight like rummaging around our dining room table" Just minutes later- their neighbor's surveillance camera caught someone running...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy