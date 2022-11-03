Rockets Jalen Green Credited Desire To Win For Third Quarter Performance vs. Clippers

While riding a four-game losing streak, Houston Rockets' second-year prospect Jalen Green credited his desire to win amid breaking out of his shooting slump against the Clippers.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night , Jalen Green scored 22 points while shooting 9-of-17 from the field.

A 20-point performance for the second-year prospect is starting to become an ordinary night. But Green needed an efficient performance amid one of the worst shooting slumps of his young career.

"We had the Clippers, and they have been giving it to us for a while," Green said. "I've been on a shakey streak for a while as well, and I wanted to get a win."

Green erupted for 14 points during the third quarter in hopes of helping the Rockets avoid a sweep by the Clippers amid the back half of a home-and-home series.

Before the game, Green was shooting 25.4 percent while averaging 14.0 points over the previous four games. Coach Stephen Silas wasn't worried about Green's struggles, stating that it was a part of the "ups and downs" of an NBA season.

Behind Green's performance during the third quarter, the Rockets had a chance to end their four-game losing streak, but late-game execution prevented Houston from recording their second win of the 2022-23 campaign.

"It's frustrating," Green said. "But it is all a learning experience. At the end of the day, we held our own, and we are battling. We just have to put it all together."

After the loss, the Rockets will embark on another four-game road trip starting against the 4-4 Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 7 PM CT inside the Target Center.

