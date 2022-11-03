Read full article on original website
Related
A look back at the competitive and expensive race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District seat
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
Voter intimidation is on the rise in recent years in Virginia. Here's how to avoid it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Voters are getting ready to make their voices heard for the 2022 midterm elections. "This is my second time voting in person, ever," said Ryan McAlister from Norfolk. Victoria Kelling from Chesapeake said she's going to the poll with her dad as a tradition. She said...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
A matter of national security: Virginia military veterans provide farming guidance
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia provides assistance and guidance to military veterans who want to farm, or are already farming. “Farming is as much a national service as it is serving in the military,” said John Fant. Fant is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and the past-president of the […]
NBC Washington
Candidates Make Final Push for 7th District Votes in Virginia, Spotlight Endorsements
Virginia’s political heavy-hitters are joining candidates in the hotly contested 7th district congressional race to push voters to the polls in these closing days. Gov. Glenn Youngkin headlined yet another rally for Republican Yesli Vega, while incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger picked up an endorsement from a high profile Republican.
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
virginiapublicradio.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. Michael Pope has this preview about what to expect after the polls close.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
visitshenandoah.org
The Great Valley Road
The two- to four-lane Route 11 highway has been a well traversed north-south thoroughfare since, well, we don’t know. Its use predates settlement in America. It was an ancient Indian trail Europeans found to be usable for wilderness migration, but it wasn’t until the 1830s, however, that the rutted trail was improved to be permanent. At that time, it took the name Valley Pike.
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook
In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
virginiamercury.com
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’
Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
WSLS
Meet your two candidates for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District could still be in Bob Good’s hands or it could have a new leader, Joshua Throneburg, after Decision 2022 on Nov. 8. Incumbent Congressman Rep. Bob Good is going head to head with newcomer Joshua Throneburg in next week’s election. Rep. Bob Good...
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
Comments / 0