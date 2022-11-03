ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

A look back at the competitive and expensive race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District seat

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Great Valley Road

The two- to four-lane Route 11 highway has been a well traversed north-south thoroughfare since, well, we don’t know. Its use predates settlement in America. It was an ancient Indian trail Europeans found to be usable for wilderness migration, but it wasn’t until the 1830s, however, that the rutted trail was improved to be permanent. At that time, it took the name Valley Pike.
TENNESSEE STATE
Virginia Mercury

Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?

Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook

In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’

Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy