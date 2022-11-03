ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game.

There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons.

Collins was out for a second straight game with a groin injury, leaving the Texans (1-5-1) without their top two receivers.

Scott, who has appeared in seven games with two starts this season, missed practice all week with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the 13th overall pick in the draft, was also out for the game where the Eagles will try to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Davis was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Also out for the second game in a row was Houston defensive lineman Maliek Collins, who has a chest injury.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

