First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Man punches woman, 71, in the head inside market in Chinatown, police say
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman inside a market in Chinatown last month. The victim, 71, and her husband got into a verbal argument with a man in front of a market near Canal and Mulberry streets around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. After the couple […]
amny.com
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder. According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired...
queenoftheclick.com
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen
Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
NBC New York
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
Man selling MetroCard swipes stabs commuter in the neck in Bronx subway station: police
A man selling MetroCard swipes in a Bronx subway station stabbed a 44-year-old man in the neck Sunday morning, according to police. The two men reportedly got into an argument at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 7:15 a.m.
Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run van driver as she steps out of car in Brooklyn
A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van driver as she stepped out of a car in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. The victim was exiting a vehicle on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a passing white Ford van driver struck her, cops said. The driver briefly pulled over on E. 52nd St., then took off, cops said. Medics rushed the woman to ...
Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
‘CONCEALED CARRY’ LAW ESSENTIALLY BLOCKED, INCLUDING ‘GOOD CHARACTER’ REQUIREMENT: A large segment of New York’s concealed carry law has been blocked from enforcement as part of a legal challenge by members of Gun Owners of America, according to a Spectrum news report that broke Monday night. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby not only blocked the power of officials to require people to submit social media data when applying for a concealed carry permit, and blocked a ban of concealed guns in public parks, but also removed the requirement that applicants prove they are of “good moral character.”
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia
A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
Worker's body found inside walk-in freezer at bakery manufacturing facility in East Flatbush
He was apparently accidentally locked inside overnight, according to a preliminary police investigation.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
