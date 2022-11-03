ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A visual taste of the Midlands cuisine

By Jenn Molina
Whether it’s bonding over barbecue while soaking in South Carolina history, or experiencing a true American pub, dining in the Midlands is a unique culinary experience.

In these videos, visual journalist Joshua Boucher points their camera at three eateries: Andy’s Deli in Five Points, Keg Cowboy in Lexington, and Railroad BBQ in Columbia.

The owners of each establishment invite the viewer to visually try their delicacies.

For more on Midlands dining, check out A Midlands Restaurant Guide by The State’s Chris Trainor

Community Policy