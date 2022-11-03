Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane City Council approves updated redistricting map
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved an updated redistricting map based on 2020 census data. The new map passed by a vote of 4-2 during Monday night's legislative session. According to the city, the map is one of four selected by the city's volunteer redistricting board after...
Deb Conklin challenging incumbent Larry Haskell in Spokane County Prosecutor race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Current Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, who is seeking his third term in office, is being challenged by Deb Conklin, a non-partisan former deputy prosecutor. Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes in the primary election, while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes,...
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
Maggie Yates challenging incumbent Al French in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 5 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Republican Al French is seeking his fourth term as the Spokane County Commissioner for District 5 against Democrat challenger Maggie Yates, a former regional law and justice administrator. Al French is seeking...
Amber Waldref, Michael Cathcart face off in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 2 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Former Spokane City Council President Pro Tem Amber Waldref and current Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart are facing off in the race for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Michael Cathcart represents Northeast...
Washington state Rep. Bob McCaslin challenging longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. — Longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is being challenged by Republican Bob McCaslin, a Washington State Representative. Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Spokane mayor and police chief hold telephone town hall to discuss crime in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police continue to investigate a homicide in the Peaceful Valley area where a man's body was found bound and gagged. According to the latest data from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the city has seen 13 homicides this year, an 8% increase compared to this time last year.
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Natasha Hill challenging Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in US Congress race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington) is seeking her ninth term in the US House of Representatives against Democrat Challenger Natasha Hill, a civil attorney. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is a ranking member of...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Man suspected of murdering wife in 2019 arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of murdering his wife and hiding her body in a freezer in 2019 has been arrested in Europe, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced Monday. Wahid Kashify is wanted in Spokane County for the first-degree murder of his wife, Arezu, whose body...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1