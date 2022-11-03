ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Spokane City Council approves updated redistricting map

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved an updated redistricting map based on 2020 census data. The new map passed by a vote of 4-2 during Monday night's legislative session. According to the city, the map is one of four selected by the city's volunteer redistricting board after...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather

SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared

SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy