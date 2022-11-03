Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
WISH-TV
Community Link: The Darden Group LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Akilah Darden, founder of The Darden Group LLC. Learn about Darden’s business by watching the video....
WISH-TV
Sunny and breezy Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a windy and wet start to the weekend we’re going to dry out for Sunday. TODAY: We’re starting out cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout much of the state this afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy today but no where near as windy as yesterday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 60s.
WISH-TV
Election Day activities you can expect at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
The home of the 23rd President, Benjamin Harrison, also serves as a voting center for Marion County residents and is a beautiful backdrop connected to political history here in Indiana – either inside one of the historic homes’ rooms or on the iconic front porch. Lindsey Beckley, special...
WISH-TV
How dual-language programs help English learners in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liset Gonzalez Acosta serves as the duel-language director at Global Prep Academy, a public charter in Indianapolis. It’s the city’s first dual-language charter school serving kindergarten through Grade 8. The school’s been open since 2016. Acosta said they’re not only providing access to...
WISH-TV
Why your vote matters during midterm elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Voter turnout during a nonpresidential election is typically lower, but a professor from Indiana University says voting in midterm elections is just as important. Mark Fraley is an associate director professor of political and civic engagement...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot at or near Castleton mall walks into Carmel hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Monday night at or near Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Later, IMPD found the person shot had walked...
WISH-TV
Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown. Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release. The...
WISH-TV
Wind decreases tonight, mostly sunny Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind advisories have expired, and gusts should decrease for the overnight. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease across central Indiana still breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. TOMORROW: Back to mostly sunny skies. Don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour....
WISH-TV
Ledecky posts world record in 800 free at World Cup meet
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 800-meter freestyle in a World Cup meet. The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013. Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit...
WISH-TV
BE&O November 6, 2022 – Helping Veterans/Military Families, Growing Indiana’s technology sector inclusively, and Diverse participation in construction
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: Veterans and military families have a new ally in their quest for business success. Courtney Zaugg, ambassador for Bunker Labs Indianapolis explains how this young non-profit is empowering the military community to be successful entrepreneurs and small business owners. We learn how 'Innopower' and 'Tech Point' are working together to grow Indiana’s technology sector inclusively. And we hear a success story from an Indianapolis business leader who is making history with her innovative approach to 100% diverse participation in construction.
WISH-TV
Windy and wet start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a windy and rainy start to the weekend. Rain comes to an end later today and the rest of the weekend begins to dry out. TODAY: A Wind Advisory begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through the early evening hours. Winds may gust at times near 40-50 mph. Be sure to secure any items outside. Rain begins this morning and lasts into the late afternoon. Rain will likely be light to moderate at times. While this isn’t going to be a drought buster, some locations may pick up a third to half an inch of rainfall. We’ve already reached our high temperatures for the day early this morning. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 60s through the afternoon.
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
WISH-TV
Family of 9 displaced after heavy fire in home on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heavy fire broke out in a home Saturday afternoon on Indianapolis’s east side, leaving a family of nine displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Departments twitter post. Shortly after 1:40 p.m. Saturday, IFD responded to a residence fire on the 2000 block of Sotheby...
WISH-TV
The Prewitt to open in former movie theater building
Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre is turning into a restaurant as the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience that also features live entertainment and movies. Chef Ricky Hatfield will serve as head chef and is in charge of...
WISH-TV
IUPUI expert: Political violence a downfall of democracy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Political violence has become a major concern in the lead-up to the election. Aaron Dusso, a political science professor at IUPUI, offered insight. He says some political candidates even tactically exploit violence or encourage it. He calls it one of the ‘downfalls of democracy.”. Dusso...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot and killed at local church on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a church on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 25th Street on report of a person shot. This is Oasis...
WISH-TV
Local adoption advocates explain why adopting from foster care is important
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Smith family says while foster care fills a need in the community it can not replace the connection and bond a child forms in a permanent home. They say that was a motivating factor in their decision to adopt a teen. Tony Smith, a father...
