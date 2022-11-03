Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
WITN
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
WITN
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
WITN
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WITN
Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
WITN
Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley. The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21,...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
18-wheeler spills explosive materials on North Carolina highway
A section of highway in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was closed in both directions for much of the day on Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, police said.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
police1.com
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
