New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Football coaches deal with break-ins after big win

NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week

NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!

There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

95-year- old New Orleans woman urges you to get out and vote

NEW ORLEANS — No matter how young or old you are, you should get out and vote. Ninety-five-year-old New Orleans resident Margaret Lovince told WDSU News, she hit the polls and took advantage of early voting. Lovince's most memorable experience was voting for the first Black president. With a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

