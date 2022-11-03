Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
WWL-TV
Hubig's pies return to New Orleans
A special treat is returning to New Orleans. Hubig's pies are making their grand return to New Orleans.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
WDSU
Football coaches deal with break-ins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week
NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery
New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
WWL-TV
On its first day back, Hubig's Pies sells 10,000 pies in four hours
Hubig's Pies originally opened in 1921, but in 2012 a five-alarm fire destroyed the bakery. It is finally being brought back to New Orleans a decade later.
Jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in high speed Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish jury has awarded the family of a woman killed in a Lamborghini crash in 2016 $51 million. Businessman Jason Adams was behind the wheel of the sports car that hit the floodwall on Tchoupitoulas Street, killing 23-year-old Kristi Lirette in May 2016. "For...
WDSU
95-year- old New Orleans woman urges you to get out and vote
NEW ORLEANS — No matter how young or old you are, you should get out and vote. Ninety-five-year-old New Orleans resident Margaret Lovince told WDSU News, she hit the polls and took advantage of early voting. Lovince's most memorable experience was voting for the first Black president. With a...
