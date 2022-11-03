Read full article on original website
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
WISN
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin RSV hospitalizations skyrocket
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin is reporting an alarming number of RSV hospitalizations this month. One Wauwatosa mother, Amanda Sopa, knows just how scary respiratory syncytial virus can be for babies. "Last year we had a little scare with her. We actually took her to the ER once. Her...
WISN
Wisconsin toy company donates backpacks, school supplies to MPS students
MILWAUKEE — A local toy store and e-commerce company surprised Milwaukee Public Schools students with an $80,000 donation of toys and school supplies. "We've had good success in life and our business and felt like we should share some of our good fortune back to the Milwaukee community that we are a part of," Raimonds Lauzums said. "We decided to work with MPS and donate some of our products that we knew they could use."
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
WISN
Space station lighting reducing injuries in nursing homes
UNION GROVE, Wis. — An automated light system is keeping residents at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove more alert and well-rested. The lights are called Illumalife — it mimics the progression of daylight. The technology was first used by astronauts, Rod Heller said. "The lighting was...
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
WISN
162 veterans honored for last Honor Flight of 2022 in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The last Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of 2022 took place on Saturday, November 5th. In total, 162 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeastern Wisconsin and beyond were honored with a one day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service.
WISN
Police find two shooting victims who left scene
MILWAUKEE — Two 20-year-old men were shot early Monday morning, and both left the scene. Police said the shooting happened about 12:17 a.m. near 28th Street and West Elder Wallace Drive. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the men, hitting them. Both victims were later found and...
WISN
Police search for critically missing man
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
WISN
Road closed in Menomonee Falls due to water main break
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A water main break closed a portion of Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls on Monday morning. The police department is warning people to avoid Pilgrim Road between Appleton Avenue and Main Street. The public works department is working on fixing the main, and there's no...
WISN
Milwaukee faith leaders encourage all eligible voters to head to polls
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee interfaith leaders held a Souls to the Polls rally Monday morning at City Hall. Leaders encouraged all eligible Milwaukee-area voters to know their rights ahead of Election Day. They also offered resources for people to be informed and comfortable when going to the polls. You can...
WISN
Milwaukee Rep is bringing the sound of the '60s to the stage
MILWAUKEE — The '60s are back at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater!. The latest play, "Beehive: The '60s Musical," highlights six iconic female voices from the era to show how the music and society's attitude changed throughout the decade. The play's director, Laura Braza joined Arts Avenue on 12 News...
WISN
City Lights Brewing Co. now canning water
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Plastic bottles are hard to recycle, and millions end up in parks and waterways. Some Milwaukee-area organizations are working together to provide another option. "Took some time to figure out how to do it perfectly and a couple of equipment additions to make it done...
WISN
Wisconsin governor's race tied heading into Election Day
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels targeted key areas for their campaigns on the final day before the election. Evers met with volunteers and supporters in Madison and Milwaukee, while Michels made several stops across Western and Northeast Wisconsin. "I'm going to be...
WISN
More than 60,000 absentee ballots to be counted in city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Election workers will processmore than 60,000 absentee ballots inside the Wisconsin Center on Election Day. The central count location for this year's election will process the most ballots out of any voting place across the city. "They're constantly retooling their system to try to get this process...
WISN
Senate candidates campaigning down to the wire ahead of Election Day
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The midterm elections are just three days away and candidates are spending this final weekend, crisscrossing the state, rallying for votes. WISN 12 News caught up with both the senate candidates on the road Saturday. Senator Ron Johnson held an event at the Republican Party of...
WISN
Brew City Battle: Brewers host Badgers basketball games
MILWAUKEE — The inaugural Brew City Battle is happening on Nov. 11 at American Family Field. In a basketball doubleheader, the Badgers men's team will take on the Stanford Cardinals and the women's team take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Nearly 20,000 fans are expected to pack American Family...
