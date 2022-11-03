Read full article on original website
DBNC
4d ago
no surprise, people realize the damage done by Dumbocrats. But the Democrats will probably blame Russia again when the Red Tsunami occurs.
25
Obituary
4d ago
I voted early and voted an all Republican ballot including our good man Mr Budd
20
Barbara Berry
4d ago
GoBudd to help save our country we need all the Reps.we can get into our government .
21
WITN
ECU Poll: Budd maintains lead over Beasley as election day nears
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The latest East Carolina University Poll of the U.S. Senate election, conducted Nov. 1-3, shows Republican Ted Budd leading Democrat Cheri Beasley. In the poll released Monday morning, Budd leads 52% to 46%, among likely voters, with just 1% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided and the remaining 1% expressing support for some other candidate.
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
WITN
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
wunc.org
'Racist' flyers targeting Asian American voters are appearing in North Carolina, other states
One flyer showing up in mailboxes across North Carolina has a picture of President Biden and says the government wants to replace white and Asian workers with Black and Latinx workers. Sonya Patel is a physician who was raised and educated in the Triangle. Patel says she could not believe...
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
WBTV
Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
NC early voting ended with more than 2 million ballots. See the data behind who voted
Data from early voting show the party registration, age and racial demographics of those casting ballots so far.
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
newbernnow.com
What to Expect on Election Night in North Carolina
As Election Day nears for the 2022 general election, the State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters and news reporters understand what to expect on Nov. 8, including how the results reporting process works. In part, this is to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not...
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in just four of the eight races on ballots […]
WCNC
More North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated than Democrat or Republican
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is next Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day of early voting in both North and South Carolina. So far, more than 2 million people in both states have already voted. Meanwhile, candidates are making their final push before the remaining voters head to...
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
Ch. 9 on the campaign trail with Senate candidate Ted Budd
CHARLOTTE — For candidates on the ballot this fall -- regardless of the race they’re running in or their party affiliation -- one of the most effective ways to gain votes is getting out and talking with people in the community. Channel 9 went on the campaign trail...
High Point University
HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians
North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
AOL Corp
Without evidence, NC candidate says opponent’s actions led to shooting at parents’ home
Without providing any evidence, Pat Harrigan on Friday told Fox News viewers his Democratic opponent’s language and actions led to a shooting at his parents’ home. Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show and posted a video clip online of the appearance with a message that said Democratic nominee, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, should “condemn the violence & apologize for his lies, but he won’t.” Before Harrigan posted that, Jackson condemned the violence.
Red, blue and purple counties: Here’s a look at NC voter registration data
Ahead of the midterm elections, we’ve broken down the data by party affiliation, race and ethnicity in six different counties.
cbs17
Election advocates address voter intimidation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
