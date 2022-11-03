ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Los Banos man’s body found in Delta-Mendota Canal, sheriff’s investigators say

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 4 days ago

The body of a Los Banos man who was reported missing in August has been found dead, according to authorities.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers located a gold colored 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal northwest of Los Banos, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Inside the vehicle, authorities located a deceased man later identified as 20-year-old Santana Rosales. According to the Los Banos Police Department, Rosales had been reported missing to authorities on Aug. 26.

Rosales was last seen by family members the night of Aug. 21, according to the release.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators are in the early stages of an investigation which is being treated as a homicide, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 209-385-7472.

Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

