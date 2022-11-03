COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.

