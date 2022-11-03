ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Gates starts Mizzou era with a home win against Southern Indiana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dennis Gates officially began his era at Mizzou Arena Monday night with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana in front of the biggest crowd for an opener in five years with 10,723 fans. Watch the post-game press conference with Gates and players below. The Tigers were led...
RECAP: A new chapter added to the Mizzou, Kentucky saga

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
