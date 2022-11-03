Read full article on original website
Frisco ISD Board of Trustees listens to public feedback concerning proposed elementary, middle school attendance rezoning
A few dozen citizens attended Monday evening's special rezoning special meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees to provide their feedback on the proposed elementary school and middle school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year. Prior to the meeting, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer...
Meet Sandra Martinez, one of the newest Celina EDC board members
Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor
Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
Meet Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department
Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
Meet Chuck Hendrickson, Visual Art League of Lewisville President and retiree from the EPA
Chuck Hendrickson has been involved with the Visual Art League of Lewisville since the 1990s and when he first joined, he was inspired by the community of artists in VAL. He is also recently retired from working for the Environmental Protection Agency and has interests in traveling, painting, the environment, faith and family.
Fantastic five: Frisco ISD quartet set to meet in regional quarterfinals; Panther Creek advances
All season long, Frisco ISD has made a statement that, top to bottom, it plays the best volleyball in the state. It made its point when during the regular season, where nine of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, and the remaining three might have also made the cut had they been in districts outside their FISD rivals.
Meet Jason Shroyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm
Jason Shroyer is the Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm and has served in a government capacity his entire career. He has been with the Town of Little Elm since April 2019 and when he isn’t working, he spends his time with his family or traveling.
Fall activities, holiday events lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 6
Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week. Veterans Day celebration.
Coppell celebrates Municipal Court Week
The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.
A portrayal of love, compassion through artwork at LLELA
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Kendra L. Brown is the fifth and final artist featured in this five-part...
Find out why this mortgage lending industry veteran decided to call Mesquite home
Sabrina Small is a new Mesquite resident, moving in from Colorado. She and her husband moved to Texas in June of this year. She has two adult children and a 1-year-old grandson. Small has been in the mortgage lending industry for 35 years, with her focus being on community lending and assisting first-time home buyers.
Carnivals, Veterans Day walk scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6
The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6. American Heroes event.
Meet Paula Perkins, president of the Collin County Genealogical Society
Paula Perkins first got hooked on uncovering family history when she was a young girl. Today, she serves as president of the Collin County Genealogical Society. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
PHOTOS: Prestonwood, Parish battle for district championship
The Prestonwood Christian football team had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday in a 42-14 loss to defending TAPPS state champion Parish Episcopal. Check out the top photos from the high-stakes ballgame.
Allen Public Library Endowment Fund reaches record high in fundraiser
With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming. The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.
Plays, dance-offs, festivals and more! See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 6
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 6.
9-6A Football: Mustangs claim final playoff berth, Eagles close on a high note
Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs. Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in season finales
North Mesquite and West Mesquite knew their seasons would be coming to an end last week, but both still wanted to end the year on a high note. It was not to be, though, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard as they closed out their 2022 campaigns.
See photos of Mesquite's Veterans Day celebration
City leaders, residents and local veterans organizations gathered at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial Saturday morning to honor those who have served in the United States military. Family members of fallen soldiers spoke about the importance of honoring those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice, community members sang patriotic songs...
Tip-off time: Early-season storylines in Collin County girls basketball
As the calendar shifts to November, that means high school basketball season is underway. Girls teams began preseason play on Friday, at last squaring off against someone other than themselves and getting the first chance to put their practice plans into a true game-time setting.
