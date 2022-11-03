Read full article on original website
Area veterans will be honored at several ceremonies and events on Friday, Nov. 11 as part of Veterans Day. Barton County announced at last Wednesday's commission meeting that a new stone will be dedicated at Golden Belt Memorial Park that day, and the commission also signed Proclamation 2022-17: Operation Green Light for Veterans.
