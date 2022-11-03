ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Seattle Pacific volleyball beats Montana State Billings in 4 sets

BILLINGS — Lindsey Lambert had six of Seattle Pacific's 19 aces Saturday as the visiting Falcons beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The host Yellowjackets fell to 7-18 overall and 0-16 in conference play. Seattle Pacific is 12-12...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Central holds off Dillon in wild second half

BILLINGS — By halftime of Saturday’s Class A quarterfinal football playoff game, Billings Central seemed to have the Dillon Beavers under control. The next 24 minutes proved to be about as unpredictable as the gusting, swirling winds that peppered Herb Klindt Field on what otherwise was a sunny day.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser tie in men's soccer

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Canada — Visiting Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. All of the scoring between MSUB (5-8-3, 3-5-3) and SFU (10-5-1, 7-3-1) came in the first half. Callum Bryan (15th minute) and Pascal...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

One-name wonder: Rocky's Duffy has Battlin' Bears' soccer on the move

BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings golfer Brandon McIver qualifies for the Korn Ferry Tour

SAVANNAH, Georgia — Billings golfer Brandon McIver is moving up in the ranks of professional golf. McIver finished in a six-way tie for 39th place Monday after 72 holes of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. His top-40 finish guaranteed...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Florence-Carlton braves the elements to beat Huntley Project, continue Class B repeat bid

WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday. On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.
FLORENCE, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?

The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz

On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

