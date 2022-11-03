The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.

