Good time to be a Yellowjacket: MSU Billings hosts Montana Tech for Elementary School Game
BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.
Seattle Pacific volleyball beats Montana State Billings in 4 sets
BILLINGS — Lindsey Lambert had six of Seattle Pacific's 19 aces Saturday as the visiting Falcons beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The host Yellowjackets fell to 7-18 overall and 0-16 in conference play. Seattle Pacific is 12-12...
Billings Central holds off Dillon in wild second half
BILLINGS — By halftime of Saturday’s Class A quarterfinal football playoff game, Billings Central seemed to have the Dillon Beavers under control. The next 24 minutes proved to be about as unpredictable as the gusting, swirling winds that peppered Herb Klindt Field on what otherwise was a sunny day.
Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser tie in men's soccer
LANGLEY, British Columbia, Canada — Visiting Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. All of the scoring between MSUB (5-8-3, 3-5-3) and SFU (10-5-1, 7-3-1) came in the first half. Callum Bryan (15th minute) and Pascal...
One-name wonder: Rocky's Duffy has Battlin' Bears' soccer on the move
BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
Billings golfer Brandon McIver qualifies for the Korn Ferry Tour
SAVANNAH, Georgia — Billings golfer Brandon McIver is moving up in the ranks of professional golf. McIver finished in a six-way tie for 39th place Monday after 72 holes of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. His top-40 finish guaranteed...
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
Florence-Carlton braves the elements to beat Huntley Project, continue Class B repeat bid
WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday. On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
'24 years later and it's still raw': Billings woman reflects on 1998 cold case
For about a year, Lillethun has been presenting with the Montana Department of Corrections Victim Impact Panels, a program designed to build empathy and reduce recidivism among felony offenders.
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?
The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Billings police seek public's help in locating possible homicide suspect
Billings police on Monday asked for the public's help in locating a man described as a "person if interest" in a weekend homicide.
