Mississippi State

MHP gives driving tips for I-59 construction zones

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Road construction on I-59 has caused some trouble for those behind the wheel. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says there have been 65 documented crashes and 15-10 incidents in this area, which is almost doubled the numbers from last year. Shows...
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
