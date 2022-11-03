Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa City Councilor Questions Source Of Runoff Opponent's Funding
A Tulsa City Councilor is raising questions about donations to her election opponent – mostly from people with ties to a single company that does substantial business with the City. Councilor Connie Dodson is facing Christian Bengel in a runoff election Tuesday. In the primary, Bengel got more votes,...
news9.com
Mayor Bynum Recognizes Tulsa Businesses For Focus On Employing Veterans
Tulsa's mayor honored several businesses Monday for their efforts to hire more veterans. To be considered, each business has to recruit, hire, and provide programs to help veterans. The companies honored were all part of different industries, ranging from universities to fire departments. Michael Hixson is a veteran who works...
news9.com
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
news9.com
Election Officials Explain Security Measures Taken To Protect Ballots
TULSA, Okla. - Election day is November 8, and whether you voted by mail, early in-person or are going to vote Tuesday, it's important to know how your vote is protected. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with what safeguards are in place.
news9.com
Tulsa County Burn Ban Extended Through November 14
Tulsa County Commissioners have extended the burn ban for Tulsa County that was reinstated last week. The ban will last another seven days until November 14. Area officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. Officials say that Tulsa County received approximately one-third of an inch of rain...
news9.com
City Of Sand Springs To Install New Storm Warning Sirens, Upgrade Old Sirens
City leaders in Sand Springs are working to make sure the community is prepared in the event of severe weather. A general obligation bond passed by voters will help the city pay for updates for storm sirens and the installation of new ones. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says...
KTUL
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
news9.com
Tulsa Remote Work Program Reaches 2,000 Members
One of the largest remote work programs in the United States is based in Tulsa. The Tulsa Remote program has recently reached 2,000 members. The program started in 2018 with hopes of bringing more people to Tulsa. Organizers said the program gives $10,000 to everyone in the program with access...
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
KTUL
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Stations Taking Donations For 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa is asking people to drop off non-perishable food items around town to help make sure families in need have a holiday to remember. Stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes and just a few of the fixings that make up the perfect holiday meal. Beginning Monday boxes like these can be found around town, so people can drop off non-perishable food items for families in need, at any Tulsa fire station, police department, or the Tulsa City-County Regional Library.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa To Kick Off 12th Annual 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa will be kicking off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday morning. Residents can drop off non-perishable food at any Tulsa Fire station, Police station or Tulsa City-County Regional Library. This year's drive will run through Friday, December 9th. All donations will go...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Hosts 'Camp Fierce'
Women interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter spent the weekend at Camp Fierce in Tulsa. About 30 women suited up and learned about the tools firefighters use, how to operate fire hydrants and how to do search and rescue at the camp. Some women wanted to...
Water leak causes road concerns for local resident
A Tulsa resident says water has been running down his street for weeks and it has been damaging the road in front of his home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
news9.com
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waiving Adoption Fees For Cats For The Month Of November
Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) is waiving all adoption fees for cats for the month of November. According to the shelter, just last week, it got more than 50 cats that are now seeking new homes. All pets adopted through TAW have been spayed or neutered, Microchipped, vaccinated and de-wormed. The...
news9.com
Sleep Expert On Impact Of Time Changes On Children
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans enjoyed an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but for children, the changing of the clocks twice a year can have a big impact on their routines. On Monday, sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatrics sleep consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss the impact the time change can have on children.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
