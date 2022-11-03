The City of Tulsa is asking people to drop off non-perishable food items around town to help make sure families in need have a holiday to remember. Stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes and just a few of the fixings that make up the perfect holiday meal. Beginning Monday boxes like these can be found around town, so people can drop off non-perishable food items for families in need, at any Tulsa fire station, police department, or the Tulsa City-County Regional Library.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO