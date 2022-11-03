Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football
The Spartans came together in adversity and pulled off a big upset victory on the road...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins ready to show he’s among most-improved players in Big Ten
EAST LANSING – Jaden Akins has a vision for his sophomore season. The Michigan State guard plans on having a larger role – more shots to put up, more chances to make stops, more opportunities to help the Spartans win.
MLive.com
Michigan State starts new season itching for deep NCAA Tournament run
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has been to more consecutive NCAA Tournaments than all but one program in college basketball. But simply getting to the big dance isn’t enough for this group. No player on Michigan State’s current roster has ever played beyond the first weekend of the...
MLive.com
How Michigan has outscored its last four opponents 100-3 in the second half
ANN ARBOR -- On a college football Saturday that saw the Nos. 1, 4, and 6 teams lose, fifth-ranked Michigan trailed at halftime against Rutgers. No sweat for the Wolverines. They outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half to win 52-17 and remain undefeated. This wasn’t a desperate surge from...
MLive.com
Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
MLive.com
Joey Hauser leads Michigan State to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
EAST LANSING – In its first game of the season, Michigan State’s point guard had foul trouble, its best shooter started 0-for-7 and its leading returning scorer managed just five points. But the Spartans had the depth and balance to overcome all that and then some. Michigan State...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to season-opening win over Purdue Fort Wayne
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan began a new season on Monday with a lot of new players, but the most familiar face made his presence known. Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots in Michigan’s 75-56 win over visiting Purdue Fort Wayne on opening night of the 2022-23 season.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema laments 'self-inflicted' mistakes in Michigan State loss
Michigan State shook off a turmoil-filled week and snapped No. 16 Illinois’ six-game winning streak with an impressive 23-15 victory Saturday. Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a peek at the stats and noticed the Illini had 147 more yards of offense, seven more first downs, and it even won the time of possession battle by nearly four minutes. But the Illini went just 6-for-17 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down, including a pivotal missed opportunity on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter.
MLive.com
On opening night, Michigan basketball shows potential, still figuring itself out
ANN ARBOR -- There were 200 games involving Division I men’s basketball teams on Monday, the start of the new season, and surely many featured teams trying to figure out their best lineups. But Michigan, with nine new players, is a full-on work in progress. “I’m still feeling the...
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
MLive.com
Michigan State missing suspended players, other starters at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State is facing a top-25 team on the road for the second straight week and is very shorthanded. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN) and are without eight players who are suspended indefinitely due to violent postgame instances in a loss at Michigan last week, along with other starters.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
MLive.com
Michigan State uses ‘extreme belief’ to pull off upset at No. 14 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State followed the lowest point of the season with the high. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), coming off a loss at Michigan last week in which eight players were suspended indefinitely following ugly postgame incidents, went on the road as 15.5-point underdogs and pulled out a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
