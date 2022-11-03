ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons

Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema laments 'self-inflicted' mistakes in Michigan State loss

Michigan State shook off a turmoil-filled week and snapped No. 16 Illinois’ six-game winning streak with an impressive 23-15 victory Saturday. Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a peek at the stats and noticed the Illini had 147 more yards of offense, seven more first downs, and it even won the time of possession battle by nearly four minutes. But the Illini went just 6-for-17 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down, including a pivotal missed opportunity on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Michigan State missing suspended players, other starters at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State is facing a top-25 team on the road for the second straight week and is very shorthanded. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN) and are without eight players who are suspended indefinitely due to violent postgame instances in a loss at Michigan last week, along with other starters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State uses ‘extreme belief’ to pull off upset at No. 14 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State followed the lowest point of the season with the high. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), coming off a loss at Michigan last week in which eight players were suspended indefinitely following ugly postgame incidents, went on the road as 15.5-point underdogs and pulled out a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI

